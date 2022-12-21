36 national women BJP leaders to visit Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At least 36 women leaders of the BJP holding organisational positions at national level are coming on a two-day visit to the state from December 22 to spread the message of Narendra Modi government.

As part of the party’s public outreach programme ahead of the 2024 general elections, each of the leader will visit one organisational district of the BJP. They will meet women organisations and explain them about the welfare measures taken by the Central government in the last eight years, said BJP state Mahila Moracha president Smruti Patnaik.

These national leaders will also take stock of women’s condition and the progress of implementation of various welfare measures by the state government. They will submit their reports to the Central leadership of the party.

Patnaik said prime accused of three major murder cases including Mamita Meher have been successfully eliminated to prove the innocence of three senior BJD leaders. The women leaders will meet the families of the victims, she said.

BHUBANESWAR: At least 36 women leaders of the BJP holding organisational positions at national level are coming on a two-day visit to the state from December 22 to spread the message of Narendra Modi government. As part of the party’s public outreach programme ahead of the 2024 general elections, each of the leader will visit one organisational district of the BJP. They will meet women organisations and explain them about the welfare measures taken by the Central government in the last eight years, said BJP state Mahila Moracha president Smruti Patnaik. These national leaders will also take stock of women’s condition and the progress of implementation of various welfare measures by the state government. They will submit their reports to the Central leadership of the party. Patnaik said prime accused of three major murder cases including Mamita Meher have been successfully eliminated to prove the innocence of three senior BJD leaders. The women leaders will meet the families of the victims, she said.