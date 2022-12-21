Home States Odisha

Bahinipati says sorry for Parab ‘mess’

The district cultural council led by collector Abdaal M Akhtar had organised the 25th edition of the tribal festival from December 17 to 19 at the Koraput government college here.

Published: 21st December 2022 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati (File Photo |EPS))

MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati (File Photo |EPS))

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Senior Congress leader and Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati on Tuesday sought an apology from the people of Koraput district for the gross mismanagement reported during the three-day Parab festival.

The district cultural council led by collector Abdaal M Akhtar had organised the 25th edition of the tribal festival from December 17 to 19 at the Koraput government college here. However since the beginning of the festival complaints of poor audience management and traffic issues among others began pouring in.

Things turned worse when on Sunday night half of the audience and eminent dignitaries like singer Mantu Churia complained of being stuck in traffic on the approach road to the festival venue for hours on end. 
They pointed out that it happened due to absence of traffic personnel in the area.

Because of such mismanagement, reportedly very few people attended the festival on its concluding day on Monday. As public resentment continued, Bahinipati apologised. “The incident that happened on the second day of the festival was unfortunate.

Since I am associated with the festival, I seek apology from the people of Koraput for the inconvenience caused to them,” he said adding steps would be taken to not repeat the same in the festival’s upcoming edition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Tara Prasad Bahinipati
India Matters
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
LS adjourned amid heated exchanges between BJP, Opposition members over Kharge's 'dog' remark
 Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for political advertisements
Justice DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
SC disposes of 6,844 cases since Chandrachud took over as CJI
Image of Naxalites used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Recruitment of young girls in Naxalite outfit: NIA files charge sheet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp