Bahinipati says sorry for Parab ‘mess’

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Senior Congress leader and Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati on Tuesday sought an apology from the people of Koraput district for the gross mismanagement reported during the three-day Parab festival.

The district cultural council led by collector Abdaal M Akhtar had organised the 25th edition of the tribal festival from December 17 to 19 at the Koraput government college here. However since the beginning of the festival complaints of poor audience management and traffic issues among others began pouring in.

Things turned worse when on Sunday night half of the audience and eminent dignitaries like singer Mantu Churia complained of being stuck in traffic on the approach road to the festival venue for hours on end.

They pointed out that it happened due to absence of traffic personnel in the area.

Because of such mismanagement, reportedly very few people attended the festival on its concluding day on Monday. As public resentment continued, Bahinipati apologised. “The incident that happened on the second day of the festival was unfortunate.

Since I am associated with the festival, I seek apology from the people of Koraput for the inconvenience caused to them,” he said adding steps would be taken to not repeat the same in the festival’s upcoming edition.

