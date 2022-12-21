Home States Odisha

BJD demands inclusion of 169 communities in ST list of Odisha

The chief minister has raised the issue at several national forums and has also written to the Centre on many occasions in this regard.

Published: 21st December 2022 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 06:06 AM

Quota, reservation

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJD on Tuesday demanded the Centre to include 169 tribals communities in the ST list of Odisha at the earliest as their proposals are pending since a long time.A delegation of BJD MPs met Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda at New Delhi and submitted a memorandum to him stating that their inclusion will lead to significant empowerment and opportunities for these communities. These communities have been deprived of ST status and its benefit for the last 75 years since Independence.

The MPs said that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had written to him on September 16, 2022, to consider more than 160 proposals recommended by the state government for inclusion in the ST list of Odisha which are pending with the ministry of tribal affairs. A task force under the ministry of tribal affairs had also recommended in 2014 proposals from Odisha as priority cases for inclusion in the ST list of Odisha. However, it is yet to be notified in the Presidential order.

The chief minister has raised the issue at several national forums and has also written to the Centre on many occasions in this regard. The delegation met the union minister following reports that there was no proposal pending with the Centre for inclusion of communities in the ST list.

A team of officials from ministry of tribal affairs had visited the state on April 20, 2022 for discussion on different proposals for inclusion of communities as STs and issues related to allocation of budget for PVTGs. Discussion was held at the meeting regarding the 169 proposals pending with the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, they added.

