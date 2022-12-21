BJP seeks Centre’s help to protect farmers’ interest

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the state government has refused to take any action following allegations of irregularities in paddy procurement, the BJP on Tuesday sought the intervention of the Central government to protect the interest of the farmers.

A seven-member BJP delegation led by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal and submitted a memorandum requesting him to resolve the alleged mismanagement and corrupt practices used during paddy procurement in the state.

The BJP MPs comprising Basanta Panda, Pratap Sarangi, Aparajita Sarangi, Suresh Pujari and Nitish Ganga Deb called on Goyal a day after a BJD delegation met him over pending food subsidy of the state.

“Unscrupulous traders and landless farmers/proxy farmers, who do not cultivate, in collusion with the members of PACS, have been siphoning off the minimum support price (MSP) of the government by getting tokens for paddy sale. This kharif season approximately 5,54,679 acre of land have been identified as fake in the satellite survey for which proxy/non-farmers were eligible to receive MSP to the tune of Rs 1,715 crore,” the memorandum said.

On delay in opening mandis, BJP said that officially a 151-day window was opened during kharif marketing season to facilitate smooth paddy procurement. Except for few districts, mandis have not opened till now. This is severely curtailing the actual procurement window to 40-43 days creating panic among small and marginal farmers.

Recent drone survey has pointed out that the harvesting has been completed in approximately 35 per cent of the cultivated area. However, mandis in most coastal districts have not been opened yet and the state government is shifting the blame to District Level Paddy Procurement Committees (DLCP) in the name of decentralisation, the BJP leaders said.

“A nexus of millers and officials of the food supplies and consumer welfare department has made the paddy procurement automation system (P-PAS) a mockery by allowing unscrupulous traders and landless farmers to snatch away the benefits from genuine registered farmers,” the memorandum said.

The common refrain of the PACS secretaries who control the paddy procurement business is that the designated millers are not lifting the stocks available with them as they have not received miller authority slip (MAS).

In reality, the millers are playing to the tunes of the CSOs who tag them to mandis and decide the quantum of paddy to be allocated for custom milling.Goyal was also informed that farmers are forced to forego 6-8 kg of paddy per quintal to mandi brokers and agents, a practice which is locally dreaded as ‘katni chhatni’.

