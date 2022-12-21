Home States Odisha

Blackboard turns question paper for school students

Teacher

Image used for representation purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Teachers of a government high school in Naugaon block were forced to write questions on the blackboard during the summative assessment examinations on Tuesday as they were unable to collect funds to get them in print form.

The questions could not be printed as the teachers were unable to withdraw the required funds due to a dispute of the school management committee (SMC). The incident took place at Bachaol High School in Naugaon. At least 350 students are enrolled in Classes I to XI of the school.

Sources said the School and Mass Education department is conducting summative assessment examinations in all primary and high schools to enhance the quality of education. For the purpose, the department has allocated a composite grant to each school to purchase question papers.

Headmaster of Bachaol High School Sudhansu Prasad Behera said, “As we were unable to print the question papers, teachers were asked to write the test questions on the blackboard. However, the examination was conducted smoothly.”

Block education officer of Naugaon Manorama Rout said since the SMC does not have a president, the school could not withdraw the funds and hence, failed to purchase the question papers.

Comments

