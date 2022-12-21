Home States Odisha

Crop insurance claim disputes in nine districts settled: Narendra Singh Tomar

These claims have now been settled by the insurance companies as per the directions of the TAC.

Published: 21st December 2022 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo | Narendra Singh Tomar @ Instagram)

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo | Narendra Singh Tomar @ Instagram)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that disputes related to crop cutting experiment in 189 insurance units have been settled.Replying to questions from BJP MP from Balangir Sangeeta Singh Deo on irregularities in disbursement of insurance payout to farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) in several districts of Odisha, the minister said that three insurance companies namely, Agriculture Insurance Company of India Ltd, Reliance General Insurance Company and HDFC-ERGO General, reported some discrepancies in conduct of crop cutting experiments (CCEs) in 189 insurance units in nine districts of Kendrapara, Deogarh, Bargarh, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Puri, Balangir, Balasore and Sambalpur.

As per provisions of the scheme, the matter was referred for consideration to the state-level technical committee (SLTC) and thereafter to the national-level technical advisory committee (TAC). These claims have now been settled by the insurance companies as per the directions of the TAC.

Tomar said issues like discrepancy in yield data and consequent disputes between state government and insurance companies, delay in providing government share of funds, non-deployment of sufficient personnel by insurance companies have been received and they have been suitably addressed.

After the entry for farmer applications on National Crop Insurance Portal (NCIP) from the designated sources of enrolment under the scheme, the insurance companies perform quality check. Applications complete in all aspects are approved. Any deficiency in the application may lead to rejection.

To better resolve all the grievances/complaints within the scheme, a portal has been developed to handle all grievances from end to end. The beta version of the portal was launched in Chhattisgarh on July 21, 2022, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Crop insurance Narendra Singh Tomar
India Matters
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
LS adjourned amid heated exchanges between BJP, Opposition members over Kharge's 'dog' remark
 Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for political advertisements
Justice DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
SC disposes of 6,844 cases since Chandrachud took over as CJI
Image of Naxalites used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Recruitment of young girls in Naxalite outfit: NIA files charge sheet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp