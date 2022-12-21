Crop insurance claim disputes in nine districts settled: Narendra Singh Tomar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that disputes related to crop cutting experiment in 189 insurance units have been settled.Replying to questions from BJP MP from Balangir Sangeeta Singh Deo on irregularities in disbursement of insurance payout to farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) in several districts of Odisha, the minister said that three insurance companies namely, Agriculture Insurance Company of India Ltd, Reliance General Insurance Company and HDFC-ERGO General, reported some discrepancies in conduct of crop cutting experiments (CCEs) in 189 insurance units in nine districts of Kendrapara, Deogarh, Bargarh, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Puri, Balangir, Balasore and Sambalpur.

As per provisions of the scheme, the matter was referred for consideration to the state-level technical committee (SLTC) and thereafter to the national-level technical advisory committee (TAC). These claims have now been settled by the insurance companies as per the directions of the TAC.

Tomar said issues like discrepancy in yield data and consequent disputes between state government and insurance companies, delay in providing government share of funds, non-deployment of sufficient personnel by insurance companies have been received and they have been suitably addressed.

After the entry for farmer applications on National Crop Insurance Portal (NCIP) from the designated sources of enrolment under the scheme, the insurance companies perform quality check. Applications complete in all aspects are approved. Any deficiency in the application may lead to rejection.

To better resolve all the grievances/complaints within the scheme, a portal has been developed to handle all grievances from end to end. The beta version of the portal was launched in Chhattisgarh on July 21, 2022, he said.

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that disputes related to crop cutting experiment in 189 insurance units have been settled.Replying to questions from BJP MP from Balangir Sangeeta Singh Deo on irregularities in disbursement of insurance payout to farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) in several districts of Odisha, the minister said that three insurance companies namely, Agriculture Insurance Company of India Ltd, Reliance General Insurance Company and HDFC-ERGO General, reported some discrepancies in conduct of crop cutting experiments (CCEs) in 189 insurance units in nine districts of Kendrapara, Deogarh, Bargarh, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Puri, Balangir, Balasore and Sambalpur. As per provisions of the scheme, the matter was referred for consideration to the state-level technical committee (SLTC) and thereafter to the national-level technical advisory committee (TAC). These claims have now been settled by the insurance companies as per the directions of the TAC. Tomar said issues like discrepancy in yield data and consequent disputes between state government and insurance companies, delay in providing government share of funds, non-deployment of sufficient personnel by insurance companies have been received and they have been suitably addressed. After the entry for farmer applications on National Crop Insurance Portal (NCIP) from the designated sources of enrolment under the scheme, the insurance companies perform quality check. Applications complete in all aspects are approved. Any deficiency in the application may lead to rejection. To better resolve all the grievances/complaints within the scheme, a portal has been developed to handle all grievances from end to end. The beta version of the portal was launched in Chhattisgarh on July 21, 2022, he said.