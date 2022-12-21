Dacoity gang busted, five held

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Five persons of an inter-state dacoity gang involved in several crimes in Odisha and Chhattisgarh were arrested by Kotpad police on Sunday. The accused are Tuna Harijan of Nabarangpur, Luku Bhumiya and Sunadhar of Borigumma, Dugu Nayak of Jeypore and Purna Nayak of Kotpad.

On November 26, one Biswajit Sadangi of Kotpad town filed a complaint stating that some miscreants broke into his house and fled with gold ornaments and Rs 5,000 cash. Police then registered a case and began investigation.

On Sunday while patrolling near Kunjaguda graveyard in Kotpad, police, suspecting their activities, rounded up the five. During interrogation, they confessed of their involvement in the loot. Around 36 criminal cases are registered against them including three in Chhattisgarh, 15 in Kalahandi, 11 in Koraput, six in Nabarangpur and one in Malkangiri.

JEYPORE: Five persons of an inter-state dacoity gang involved in several crimes in Odisha and Chhattisgarh were arrested by Kotpad police on Sunday. The accused are Tuna Harijan of Nabarangpur, Luku Bhumiya and Sunadhar of Borigumma, Dugu Nayak of Jeypore and Purna Nayak of Kotpad. On November 26, one Biswajit Sadangi of Kotpad town filed a complaint stating that some miscreants broke into his house and fled with gold ornaments and Rs 5,000 cash. Police then registered a case and began investigation. On Sunday while patrolling near Kunjaguda graveyard in Kotpad, police, suspecting their activities, rounded up the five. During interrogation, they confessed of their involvement in the loot. Around 36 criminal cases are registered against them including three in Chhattisgarh, 15 in Kalahandi, 11 in Koraput, six in Nabarangpur and one in Malkangiri.