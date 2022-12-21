It’s planned murder, says Gobinda Sahu’s wife

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Gobinda Sahu’s wife Susama Sahu on Tuesday said her husband’s death was a planned murder. Hours after the alleged suicide, she said Gobinda was mentally strong and would not end his life. She also lodged a complaint with Kegaon police station.

Susama said her husband had called her from the prison on Monday night. “He asked me to take my medicines regularly and ensure our son remains sincere in study,” she said.She also claimed that her husband was falsely implicated in the Mamita Meher murder case.

Demanding a high-level probe, she lodged an FIR with Kegaon police station. Durga Madhab Padhi, advocate of the deceased, said the client’s death was mysterious.

