Home States Odisha

It’s planned murder, says Gobinda Sahu’s wife

She also claimed that her husband was falsely implicated in the Mamita Meher murder case.

Published: 21st December 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Charred remains of Mamita Meher's body being recovered on the premises of Mahaling stadium

Charred remains of Mamita Meher's body being recovered on the premises of Mahaling stadium (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Gobinda Sahu’s wife Susama Sahu on Tuesday said her husband’s death was a planned murder. Hours after the alleged suicide, she said Gobinda was mentally strong and would not end his life. She also lodged a complaint with Kegaon police station.

Susama said her husband had called her from the prison on Monday night. “He asked me to take my medicines regularly and ensure our son remains sincere in study,” she said.She also claimed that her husband was falsely implicated in the Mamita Meher murder case.

Demanding a high-level probe, she lodged an FIR with Kegaon police station. Durga Madhab Padhi, advocate of the deceased, said the client’s death was mysterious.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gobinda Sahu Mamita Meher murder case
India Matters
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
LS adjourned amid heated exchanges between BJP, Opposition members over Kharge's 'dog' remark
 Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for political advertisements
Justice DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
SC disposes of 6,844 cases since Chandrachud took over as CJI
Image of Naxalites used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Recruitment of young girls in Naxalite outfit: NIA files charge sheet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp