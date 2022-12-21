Home States Odisha

Mayurbhanj: Normal life hit as tribals observe 12-hour bandh

Barring a few business establishments and banks, offices and educational institutions in Baripada and Rairangpur towns besides Karanjia and Udala NACs remained closed.

Published: 21st December 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel deployed outside the district collector’s office during the bandh

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Normal life was hit in Mayurbhanj on Tuesday as members of different tribal communities observed a 12-hour bandh demanding regularisation of the jobs of Santhali language instructors (SLIs) who are engaged in primary schools of the district since more than 15 years.

Barring a few business establishments and banks, offices and educational institutions in Baripada and Rairangpur towns besides Karanjia and Udala NACs remained closed. Vehicular movement on different roads was also paralysed due to the bandh. The agitators resorted to picketing at various junctions and marketplaces across the district.

President of Mayurbhanj Adivasi students’ association Suklal Marandi said after introducing Santhali language in more than 100 primary schools in Mayurbhanj, the government appointed SLIs in 2007 with a salary of Rs 3,200. Though nearly 16 years have passed, the jobs of SLIs are yet to be regularised.

In the past, the SLIs have staged protest demanding regularisation of their jobs and even brought the matter to the attention of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. But no steps have been taken to address their grievance, claimed Marandi.

“A government teacher draws a salary of over Rs 50,000 per month. But an SLI gets Rs 3,200 as remuneration despite doing the same duty in primary schools. The SLIs should also get the same benefits provided to a primary school teacher,” said president of SLI association Gula Murmu. 

Official sources said though the government has hiked the salary of SLIs from Rs 3,200 to `5,200, it is yet to take a decision on regularisation of their jobs. Baripada Town IIC  Birendra Senapati said the district police put in place elaborate security arrangements for the bandh. No untoward incident was reported on the day.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mayurbhanj
India Matters
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
LS adjourned amid heated exchanges between BJP, Opposition members over Kharge's 'dog' remark
 Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for political advertisements
Justice DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
SC disposes of 6,844 cases since Chandrachud took over as CJI
Image of Naxalites used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Recruitment of young girls in Naxalite outfit: NIA files charge sheet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp