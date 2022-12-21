Mayurbhanj: Normal life hit as tribals observe 12-hour bandh

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Normal life was hit in Mayurbhanj on Tuesday as members of different tribal communities observed a 12-hour bandh demanding regularisation of the jobs of Santhali language instructors (SLIs) who are engaged in primary schools of the district since more than 15 years.

Barring a few business establishments and banks, offices and educational institutions in Baripada and Rairangpur towns besides Karanjia and Udala NACs remained closed. Vehicular movement on different roads was also paralysed due to the bandh. The agitators resorted to picketing at various junctions and marketplaces across the district.

President of Mayurbhanj Adivasi students’ association Suklal Marandi said after introducing Santhali language in more than 100 primary schools in Mayurbhanj, the government appointed SLIs in 2007 with a salary of Rs 3,200. Though nearly 16 years have passed, the jobs of SLIs are yet to be regularised.

In the past, the SLIs have staged protest demanding regularisation of their jobs and even brought the matter to the attention of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. But no steps have been taken to address their grievance, claimed Marandi.

“A government teacher draws a salary of over Rs 50,000 per month. But an SLI gets Rs 3,200 as remuneration despite doing the same duty in primary schools. The SLIs should also get the same benefits provided to a primary school teacher,” said president of SLI association Gula Murmu.

Official sources said though the government has hiked the salary of SLIs from Rs 3,200 to `5,200, it is yet to take a decision on regularisation of their jobs. Baripada Town IIC Birendra Senapati said the district police put in place elaborate security arrangements for the bandh. No untoward incident was reported on the day.



