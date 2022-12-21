Home States Odisha

NMA chief inspects Srimandir Parikrama project works

The NMA team also inspected the work being carried out beyond the 100 metre prohibited area known as the regulated zone.

Published: 21st December 2022 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Srimandir in Puri. (File Photo)

Srimandir in Puri. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

PURI: A team of the National Monuments Authority (NMA) led by its chairman Kishore Kumar Basa reviewed the ongoing works of the Srimandir Parikrama project here on Tuesday. Basa inspected the NOC issued for constructions inside the restricted zone. These included the cloak room, toilets, shelter pavilion and electrical station building centre.

Basa held discussion with chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Vir Vikram Yadav on construction of a reception centre beyond 100 metre from the temple. The NMA has granted permission to the state government for the purpose.

The NMA team also inspected the work being carried out beyond the 100 metre prohibited area known as the regulated zone. These include construction of an information centre, first-aid centre, police outpost, donation cell and ATM counters.

The SJTA chief also sought to know from Basa the suitable place to construct the 13-metre-high temple administrative building for which the NMA has granted permission.Interacting with the NMA chairman, Mahants requested him to renovate the mutts which were demolished during creation of the 75-metre heritage corridor project around the Sri Jagannath temple.

Mahants of 20 mutts, which were evicted for the project, placed their grievances before Basa. Mahant of Uttarparswa mutt Narayan Ramanuj Das said they are hopeful that the NMA will allow renovation of their religious establishments. “We were asked to submit development plans of our respective mutts to the NMA for consideration within a week,” Das added.

Basa was accompanied by NMA director Sabyasachi Morwa. Among others, Puri collector Samarth Verma, sub collector Bhabataran Sahu, officials of the Archaeological Survey of India, engineers of OBCC and TATA consultancy were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Srimandir
India Matters
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
LS adjourned amid heated exchanges between BJP, Opposition members over Kharge's 'dog' remark
 Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for political advertisements
Justice DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
SC disposes of 6,844 cases since Chandrachud took over as CJI
Image of Naxalites used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Recruitment of young girls in Naxalite outfit: NIA files charge sheet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp