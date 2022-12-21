NMA chief inspects Srimandir Parikrama project works

By Express News Service

PURI: A team of the National Monuments Authority (NMA) led by its chairman Kishore Kumar Basa reviewed the ongoing works of the Srimandir Parikrama project here on Tuesday. Basa inspected the NOC issued for constructions inside the restricted zone. These included the cloak room, toilets, shelter pavilion and electrical station building centre.

Basa held discussion with chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Vir Vikram Yadav on construction of a reception centre beyond 100 metre from the temple. The NMA has granted permission to the state government for the purpose.

The NMA team also inspected the work being carried out beyond the 100 metre prohibited area known as the regulated zone. These include construction of an information centre, first-aid centre, police outpost, donation cell and ATM counters.

The SJTA chief also sought to know from Basa the suitable place to construct the 13-metre-high temple administrative building for which the NMA has granted permission.Interacting with the NMA chairman, Mahants requested him to renovate the mutts which were demolished during creation of the 75-metre heritage corridor project around the Sri Jagannath temple.

Mahants of 20 mutts, which were evicted for the project, placed their grievances before Basa. Mahant of Uttarparswa mutt Narayan Ramanuj Das said they are hopeful that the NMA will allow renovation of their religious establishments. “We were asked to submit development plans of our respective mutts to the NMA for consideration within a week,” Das added.

Basa was accompanied by NMA director Sabyasachi Morwa. Among others, Puri collector Samarth Verma, sub collector Bhabataran Sahu, officials of the Archaeological Survey of India, engineers of OBCC and TATA consultancy were present.

PURI: A team of the National Monuments Authority (NMA) led by its chairman Kishore Kumar Basa reviewed the ongoing works of the Srimandir Parikrama project here on Tuesday. Basa inspected the NOC issued for constructions inside the restricted zone. These included the cloak room, toilets, shelter pavilion and electrical station building centre. Basa held discussion with chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Vir Vikram Yadav on construction of a reception centre beyond 100 metre from the temple. The NMA has granted permission to the state government for the purpose. The NMA team also inspected the work being carried out beyond the 100 metre prohibited area known as the regulated zone. These include construction of an information centre, first-aid centre, police outpost, donation cell and ATM counters. The SJTA chief also sought to know from Basa the suitable place to construct the 13-metre-high temple administrative building for which the NMA has granted permission.Interacting with the NMA chairman, Mahants requested him to renovate the mutts which were demolished during creation of the 75-metre heritage corridor project around the Sri Jagannath temple. Mahants of 20 mutts, which were evicted for the project, placed their grievances before Basa. Mahant of Uttarparswa mutt Narayan Ramanuj Das said they are hopeful that the NMA will allow renovation of their religious establishments. “We were asked to submit development plans of our respective mutts to the NMA for consideration within a week,” Das added. Basa was accompanied by NMA director Sabyasachi Morwa. Among others, Puri collector Samarth Verma, sub collector Bhabataran Sahu, officials of the Archaeological Survey of India, engineers of OBCC and TATA consultancy were present.