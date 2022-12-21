Opposition rejects CB probe, says Mamita Meher murder accused Gobinda Sahu was eliminated

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Rejecting the Crime Branch probe into alleged death by suicide of Gobinda Sahu, main accused in the sensational Mamita Meher murder, the opposition on Tuesday demanded a CBI probe alleging that there is a conspiracy behind it.Stating that there seems to be an effort to give a clean chit to former minister Dibya Shankar Mishra in the case, BJP and Congress leaders said Sahu’s death has raised many questions as he was scheduled to be produced in the court later in the day.

Senior BJP leader and MP Basanta Panda said there is every possibility that Sahu might have been eliminated as part of a conspiracy to save high-profile leaders in the case. The death of Sahu in a mysterious condition has triggered suspicion as he was to be produced before a court later on Tuesday. He demanded a CBI probe into the incident to find out whether it was a case of murder or suicide.

The former state BJP president demanded that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik immediately hand over the matter to the central agency for a thorough investigation as state police cannot be trusted. Senior Congress leader and Kantabanji MLA Santosh Singh Saluja also alleged a conspiracy behind Sahu’s death to shield influential people including the former minister. Stating that it appears to be a case of murder, he said only a CBI probe into the incident will unravel the truth.

Former union minister Bhakta Charan Das also said a thorough probe by CBI can ascertain whether Sahu died by suicide or was killed to shield others. Several other Congress leaders including Suresh Kumar Routray also demanded a probe by a central agency.BJD MLA Amar Prasad Satpathy said that political parties should refrain from giving statement as the case is sub-judice.

