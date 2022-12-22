Home States Odisha

BJD demands special category status for Odisha

Published: 22nd December 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

BJD flag, Biju Janta Dal

Representational photo (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Wednesday reiterated its demand for special category state status to Odisha.Raising the issue through a special mention in the Rajya Sabha, BJD member Sasmit Patra said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is demanding for special category status for Odisha on account of the massive economic loss suffered by the state because of frequent natural disasters. But successive Central governments have not heeded to this well founded demand, he added.

The BJD MP said that the Centre should take into account the fact that the guidelines of special category status fails to factor in aspects like naural disasters and low mobilisation of resources. Changing of sharing pattern of Centre’s schemes has increased burden on states like Odisha, he said.

Comments

