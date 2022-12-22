Congress issues show cause notices to Mohammed Moquim, Suresh Routray

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The disciplinary committee of the state Congress on Wednesday issued show cause notices to party MLAs Suresh Kumar Routray and Mohammed Moquim for their statements after the miserable defeat of the party’s candidate in the Padampur bypoll. They have been asked to submit replies within a week.

The two MLAs in separate statements had allegedly said that Congress votes were sold to the BJD. Stating that he will always tell the truth, Routray said he did not say that votes were sold, but had asked where did 28,000 Congress votes go. The Congress MLA said that he had not taken the name of any Congress leader in this regard.

