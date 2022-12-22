Crorepati forest range officer faces Vigilance raids, JE held for bribery

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA/BERHAMPUR: Vigilance officials conducted multiple raids at the property of Kegaon range officer Keshab Majhi in Kalahandi and unearthed assets worth Rs 2.25 crore from his possession on Wednesday.Searches were carried out at Majhi’s three-storey building at Kesinga, his ancestral house at Brahmani village, office and official quarters at Kegaon. Besides, records of property owned by Majhi, his bank accounts and other assets were also verified.

Vigilance sources said while the three-storey building is valued at around Rs 1.18 crore, four plots owned by Majhi at Kesinga are worth Rs 28.89 lakh. Besides, 2.70 lakh in cash, gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 15.68 lakh, two four-wheelers valued at Rs 26.15 lakh, household items of Rs 13.04 lakh and deposits worth Rs 33 lakh were unearthed during the raids.

Similarly in Gajapati, a junior engineer (JE) of Kashinagar block was caught red-handed by Vigilance officials while accepting bribe from a contractor on the day. The accused JE was identified as Narendra Kumar Sahu. He had reportedly demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a contractor to clear his bills of construction works which he had carried out.

On receiving complaint from the contractor, Berhampur Vigilance laid a trap and apprehended the JE when he was accepting the bribe.Sources said officials of the anti-corruption agency are carrying out searches at three locations of Sahu. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

