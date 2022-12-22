Home States Odisha

Crorepati forest range officer faces Vigilance raids, JE held for bribery

On receiving complaint from the contractor, Berhampur Vigilance laid a trap and apprehended the JE when he was accepting the bribe.

Published: 22nd December 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Bribery, graft

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA/BERHAMPUR: Vigilance officials conducted multiple raids at the property of Kegaon range officer Keshab Majhi in Kalahandi and unearthed assets worth Rs 2.25 crore from his possession on Wednesday.Searches were carried out at Majhi’s three-storey building at Kesinga, his ancestral house at Brahmani village, office and official quarters at Kegaon. Besides, records of property owned by Majhi, his bank accounts and other assets were also verified.

Vigilance sources said while the three-storey building is valued at around Rs 1.18 crore, four plots owned by Majhi at Kesinga are worth Rs 28.89 lakh. Besides, 2.70 lakh in cash, gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 15.68 lakh, two four-wheelers valued at Rs 26.15 lakh, household items of Rs 13.04 lakh and deposits worth Rs 33 lakh were unearthed during the raids.

Similarly in Gajapati, a junior engineer (JE) of Kashinagar block was caught red-handed by Vigilance officials while accepting bribe from a contractor on the day. The accused JE was identified as Narendra Kumar Sahu. He had reportedly demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a contractor to clear his bills of construction works which he had carried out.

On receiving complaint from the contractor, Berhampur Vigilance laid a trap and apprehended the JE when he was accepting the bribe.Sources said officials of the anti-corruption agency are carrying out searches at three locations of Sahu. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp