Kudumi Sena members meet President Murmu with ST status demand

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Women members of Kudumi Sena, on Monday, met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi and submitted a memorandum with a demand to include the Kudumi Mohanta community in the Scheduled Tribe list.

Founder of Kudumi Sena Jaimuni Mohanta said the government had de-listed the Kudumi Mohanta community from the Scheduled Tribe list from September 6, 1950 without any reason. Lakhs of people of the community are living in Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Assam.

Without ST status, people of the community are deprived of government benefits and other opportunities meant for the tribe. The community follows the same lifestyle, art, culture, religion and tradition as other tribals but even then, it was delisted, the members discussed.

The issue has been raised at different levels but neither the state government nor Centre is taking any step to fulfill the demand, Mohanta alleged.Women members Sujata Mohanta, Premalata Mohanta, Sukumari Mohanta, Santilat Mohanta and Parbati Mohanta represented the outfit while handing over the memorandum.

