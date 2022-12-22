Home States Odisha

Malayali poet Sankara Pillai to get Gangadhar National Award

An accomplished translator, he has published Malayalam translations of poetry from Africa, Bengal and Karnataka.

Published: 22nd December 2022

K G Sankara Pillai (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The prestigious Gangadhar National Award for Poetry-2021 will be conferred on noted Malyali poet K G Sankara Pillai by Sambalpur University during celebration of the 56th foundation day function of the institution on January 10, 2023.

Registrar Nupraj  Sahoo said, “K.G. Sankara Pillai has been declared as the awardee of the Gangadhar National Award on the recommendation of the Jury. He is the 31st poet to receive the award. The award shall be conferred upon him on the foundation day of the university.”

Born in 1948, Pillai came into prominence in the 1970s with the publication of the poem ‘Bengal’. Educated in Kerala, Pillai started his career as a lecturer in Malayalam in 1971. He retired in 2002 as principal of Government Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam.

An accomplished translator, he has published Malayalam translations of poetry from Africa, Bengal and Karnataka. A recipient of the state and central Sahitya Akademi Awards in 1998 and 2002 respectively, his works in Malayalam have been translated into many Indian languages, as well as Chinese, French, German, English and Sinhala. He writes a daily column for the leading Malayalam newspaper, Malayala Manorama.

The Gangadhar National Award for Poetry was instituted in 1989 in memory of Swabhava Kabi Gangadhar Meher. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, a shawl and a citation.

