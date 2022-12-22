Naveen launches 'Drink from Tap' project in 19 urban centres

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched the 24-hour Drink from Tap project in 19 cities and towns of the state, which would benefit over 5.5 lakh people.Launching the projects virtually under the 5T initiative, the chief minister said that providing safe drinking water to every family of the state has been his dream for a long time and priority of the state government. Stating that water is precious to all, he appealed to the public not to waste even a drop of water. Water should be used properly, he added.

The CM said clean water is very important for public health and convenience in daily life and this facility will significantly improve the standard of living of the people in the 5T initiative.Cities and towns which are now covered under the ‘drink from tap’ project are - Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Nimapada, Berhampur, Gopalpur, Rourkela, Sundargarh, Biramitrapur, Rajgangpur, Keonjhar, Joda, Badbil, Champua, Anandpur, Baripada, Rairangpur, Udala, Karanjia and Vyasanagar.

Puri was the first town where the Drink from Tap facility was launched. In Gopalpur too, the second city in the state, 100 per cent of people have access to the Drink from Tap system.Housing and Urban Development Minister Usha Devi said the supply of clean drinking water is an important programme of the state government.

