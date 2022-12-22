Home States Odisha

Naveen launches 'Drink from Tap' project in 19 urban centres

The CM said clean water is very important for public health and convenience in daily life and this facility will significantly improve the standard of living of the people in the 5T initiative.

Published: 22nd December 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

CM Naveen Patnaik during launch of Drink from Tap project on Wednesday

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched the 24-hour Drink from Tap project in 19 cities and towns of the state, which would benefit over 5.5 lakh people.Launching the projects virtually under the 5T initiative, the chief minister said that providing safe drinking water to every family of the state has been his dream for a long time and priority of the state government. Stating that water is precious to all, he appealed to the public not to waste even a drop of water. Water should be used properly, he added.

The CM said clean water is very important for public health and convenience in daily life and this facility will significantly improve the standard of living of the people in the 5T initiative.Cities and towns which are now covered under the ‘drink from tap’ project are - Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Nimapada, Berhampur, Gopalpur, Rourkela, Sundargarh, Biramitrapur, Rajgangpur, Keonjhar, Joda, Badbil, Champua, Anandpur, Baripada, Rairangpur, Udala, Karanjia and Vyasanagar.

Puri was the first town where the Drink from Tap facility was launched. In Gopalpur too, the second city in the state, 100 per cent of people have access to the Drink from Tap system.Housing and Urban Development Minister Usha Devi said the supply of clean drinking water is an important programme of the state government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp