Rourkela activist on hoarding top, police sweats

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A Rourkela-based social activist on Wednesday morning made Bhubaneswar Police sweat after he gave them a slip and got atop a hoarding at the busy Sishu Bhawan Square, barely 1.5 km from Naveen Niwas.

Muktikanta Biswal, who has been trying to grab the attention of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over incomplete projects in Rourkela, stayed put on the hoarding for about four hours before police and fire fighters could bring him down around 3.30 pm.

Biswal had reportedly walked over 317 km from the steel city to reach Bhubaneswar to meet the CM and been waiting at Sishu Bhawan Square for last seven days as his attempts to go beyond that stop was thwarted by policemen.

After hanging around that spot, he decided to take things to his hands on the day and climbed a hoarding which was placed in a private property near Sishu Bhawan Square.Interestingly, the area is manned by a posse of policemen and traffic constables but none could sight him making the attempt. Why he was not moved out of the area by police for all these days remains unanswered.

While Biswal’s attention-seeking bid worked, police and rescue workers were left huffing and puffing as they watched him talk to his friends and others over phone sitting atop the hoarding. All attempts to persuade him did not yield any result as he refused to climb down until an assurance was provided to him by the government that his demands would be fulfilled.

As the news spread, a crowd gathered around the place and policemen rushed in. Access to the busy square was restricted which led to acute traffic congestion for over three hours. The road connecting Sishu Bhawan Square to Forest Park was closed for traffic amid efforts by the police and Odisha Fire Service personnel to rescue him to safety. Even people had difficulty accessing Capital Hospital from AG Square area.

As Biswal continued to sit atop the hoarding and threatened to set himself ablaze if anyone attempted to rescue him, the traffic moved at snail’s pace near Sishu Bhawan Square. The traffic moving towards Forest Park was diverted to the road connecting Capital Hospital Square.

He was finally rescued by the Odisha Fire Service personnel after 3 pm when water guns were used on him and a rescue team went up to bring him down. Biswal was later taken to Capital Hospital for a medical check up. A case has been slapped against him for breaching public order.

Meanwhile, Biswal’s father requested his son to climb down and slammed the government for merely providing assurances and not fulfilling the long-standing demands of the Rourkela residents.

“My son had walked from Rourkela to Bhubaneswar in 2018 too to meet the CM. He had assured him that demands of Rourkela residents would be fulfilled soon but it has been four years and no work has commenced yet,” said Biswal’s father.

Biswal had met Naveen in August 2018 and requested him to upgrade Ispat General Hospital into a medical college and construct a second bridge over Brahmani river along with a barrage on Koel river.

