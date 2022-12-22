Home States Odisha

Odisha ‘out’ of Republic Day tableau show

Designed by eminent artist Gajendra Sahoo and a team of sculptors, the tableau proposal was well appreciated by the ministry committee.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha’s tableau may not be a part of the upcoming Republic Day parade at New Delhi for the third year in a row. On Wednesday, the Ministry of Defence held an expert committee meeting at Delhi with officials of 14 states and seven ministries that would take part in the parade. Odisha, whose tableau proposal was appreciated in the previous four meetings by the ministry, was not invited.

“The ministry does not communicate if a state tableau is selected for the parade or not. As this was the final meeting before the Republic Day camp begins at Delhi, we presume Odisha tableau is not part of the 2023 parade,” said a higher official of I & PR department.

The state’s tableau which has three components - replica of Mukteswar temple and its torana, Mahari and Ghumura dance forms and the replica of Konark Sun temple’s horse and chariot wheels - is a representation of Odisha’s artistry, culture and heritage. Designed by eminent artist Gajendra Sahoo and a team of sculptors, the tableau proposal was well appreciated by the ministry committee.

“Four rounds of meetings were held and during the tableau model meeting on December 15, all the experts spoke highly of our tableau. They suggested we modify the music accompanying  the tableau. Accordingly, we got the music composed by Guru Dhaneswar Swain and Ajay Choudhury,” Sahoo said.

Director (Ceremonials) of Ministry of Defence Mahendra Prakash Gupta, however, said that it is premature to say if the Odisha tableau has been finalised or not as meetings over the Republic Day parade with different states are still on and the final list will be disclosed only on January 23.

