Surveillance being stepped up in Odisha amid Covid scare

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the Centre issuing an alert to states over possibility of a renewed surge in Covid cases, the Odisha government on Wednesday directed officials to strengthen surveillance systems for whole genome sequencing and initiate containment measures.

While the current wave in China, which is being driven by Omicron sub-variant BF.7, has already been detected in a sample in Odisha and two others in Gujarat in October. No new case of BF.7 has been detected in the state since then.

Health officials said a woman who had tested positive on September 30 was detected with BF.7, which was neither a variant of concern (VOC) nor a variant of interest (VOI) at that time. She got tested for her travel to the USA and was asymptomatic.

In last three months since, no other sample of BF.7 has been detected in Odisha. The woman and her family are in the USA since October. None of them have had any symptoms since their departure from India, the officials informed. The Health and Family Welfare department, however, has emphasised the importance of being prepared and remaining alert especially in view of the upcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations, and also hockey World Cup in January.

Health secretary Shalini Pandit directed all collectors, CDMOs, medical colleges and hospitals along with the civic bodies to remain vigilant to formation of Covid clusters. She asked them to send all RTPCR positive samples to the nearest laboratory of Indian SARS CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network to carry out whole genome sequencing for identification of any new and emerging coronavirus variant at the earliest.

The health secretary instructed officials to follow the testing targets, tracking, treating, contact tracing and vaccination besides ensuring that people follow Covid appropriate behaviour scrupulously to enable timely detection of newer variants and facilitate immediate containment measures.

The state government is also making elaborate arrangements for Covid testing and surveillance during the hockey World Cup. A protocol is being developed to be followed by the players, officials and visitors.

Meanwhile, the state reported two new Covid cases in last 24 hours. The active cases stood at 45. As many as 5,456 samples were tested during the period.

