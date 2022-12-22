Home States Odisha

Suspension axe on Odisha teacher for forcing kid to kneel down

She also forced the girl to kneel down in the sun while simultaneously pouring water on her in front of the students, Bijaya Prava alleged.

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A lady teacher of Government Primary School, Shahabad in Biridi block, on Wednesday, was placed under suspension for making an eight-year-old physically challenged girl student kneel down in sun while pouring water on her for failing to complete homework.

According to the class 3 student’s mother Bijaya Prava Biswal, the incident took place last month when assistant teacher Indrani Behera had assigned homework to students which her daughter failed to complete. The teacher got angry and allegedly beat up the girl the next day. She also forced the girl to kneel down in the sun while simultaneously pouring water on her in front of the students, Bijaya Prava alleged. The teacher refused to give mid-day meal to the child that day, she further alleged.

Humiliated, the child narrated the incident to her parents following which her mother sought the intervention of block education officer of Biridi demanding an inquiry and action against the teacher.  On being informed, chairperson, Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Bisweswari Mohanty conducted an inquiry and warned the teacher from repeating such behaviour.

Unhappy with the action taken, Bijaya Prava met collector Parul Patwari on Monday to apprise him of the incident seeking action against the teacher. As per Patwari’s direction, district education officer Niranjan Behera issued suspension orders against the teacher.BEO, Biridi, Sarbeswer Biswal said, “As per the collector’s direction, the lady teacher has been placed under suspension on charges of  negligence in duty.’’

