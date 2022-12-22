Home States Odisha

Three year RI for retired irrigation project officials

The other accused Rajendra Prasad Panda,  Rajendra Kumar Patnaik, Pranabandhu Behera and Suvendru Kumar Mohapatra have been acquitted of the charges.

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The special judge, Vigilance court of Jeypore has sentenced former chief engineer, Upper Indravati Project, Khatiguda Ambika Prasad Tripathy,  former chief engineer, Upper Indravati Project, Khatiguda Prasanta Kumar Ghosla and former executive engineer, Upper Indravati Right Canal, Division-II Junagarh Sadananda Mishra to rigorous imprisonment (RI) of three years  and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each. Failure to pay will lead to RI of six more months under Prevention of Corruption Act,1998, the order read.

The other accused Rajendra Prasad Panda,  Rajendra Kumar Patnaik, Pranabandhu Behera and Suvendru Kumar Mohapatra have been acquitted of the charges. However, they have been directed to execute bonds of Rs 1,00,000 with two sureties each. During trial period, one accused Raghumani Patnaik had died.Former special public prosecutor Vigilance, Jeypore M Balaji Rao and special public prosecutor Vigilance PK Dora conducted the case on behalf of prosecution.

