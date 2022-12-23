55 trauma units get govt nod

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Thursday accorded in-principle approval to set up 55 more Level III trauma care facilities in the existing hospitals along the national highways passing the state.



The highest six trauma care centre will come up in Angul district, four in Mayurbhanj, three each in Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Koraput, Keonjhar, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Ganjam, two each in Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Khurda, Malkangiri, Nayagarh and Nuapada and one each in the rest of the districts.

While already 33 trauma care facilities, including three Level I, have been established, the state government has also empanelled 18 hospitals in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to provide free treatment to road accident victims within 48 hours. Health secretary Shalini Pandit said the state government is keen to strengthen the emergency medical care facilities to reduce fatalities due to road traffic accidents. “The preventable deaths because of road accidents are to be brought down to 10 per cent by developing a trauma care network,” she added.

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Thursday accorded in-principle approval to set up 55 more Level III trauma care facilities in the existing hospitals along the national highways passing the state. The highest six trauma care centre will come up in Angul district, four in Mayurbhanj, three each in Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Koraput, Keonjhar, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Ganjam, two each in Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Khurda, Malkangiri, Nayagarh and Nuapada and one each in the rest of the districts. While already 33 trauma care facilities, including three Level I, have been established, the state government has also empanelled 18 hospitals in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to provide free treatment to road accident victims within 48 hours. Health secretary Shalini Pandit said the state government is keen to strengthen the emergency medical care facilities to reduce fatalities due to road traffic accidents. “The preventable deaths because of road accidents are to be brought down to 10 per cent by developing a trauma care network,” she added.