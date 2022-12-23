Home States Odisha

Cops to send envelope from Gobinda Sahu’s pocket to forensic lab

On Thursday, a team of CID-CB, which is investigating the mysterious death, visited ward number-1 of Kantabanji sub-jail where Sahu was lodged.

Gobinda Sahu

Gobinda Sahu was the main suspect in the Mamita Meher murder case.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/BALANGIR: Amid the conspiracy theories surrounding the alleged suicide of Gobinda Sahu in Kantabanji sub-jail, police have decided to send the envelope recovered from his pocket to a forensic laboratory for examination.

The cops have reportedly not opened the envelope as they do not want to ‘tamper’ with any possible evidence related to the mysterious death of Sahu, the main suspect in the sensational Mamita Meher murder case.

Police are also not aware if the envelope contains a suicide note or any other document. If the envelope carries a letter, then handwriting experts will be roped in to ascertain whether it was written by Sahu, said sources.

On Thursday, a team of CID-CB, which is investigating the mysterious death, visited ward number-1 of Kantabanji sub-jail where Sahu was lodged. The ward was earlier sealed by the jail authorities. 
The team was accompanied by scientific experts and headed by CID-CB IG Amitendra Nath Sinha. 

The investigators reportedly seized a bunch of documents including some handwritten papers, FIR copy and final form related to Mamita murder case from the ward. Daily medication registers and a personal file of Sahu were also seized. Some jail inmates were quizzed by the CB officers who also examined the location of CCTV cameras and placed a requisition before the jail authorities to provide them the footage. 
In another development, parents and relatives of lady teacher Mamita Meher, who was allegedly murdered by Sahu in October last year, celebrated her birthday in Jharni village.

