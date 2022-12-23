Home States Odisha

Dharmendra Pradhan backs BJP demand for CBI probe into Gobinda Sahu death

In a democratic set up, responsibility and public conduct of the government of the day assume significance.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday justified his party demand for a CBI probe into the alleged suicide by Gobinda Sahu, prime accused in the murder of Mamita Meher.

Prior to attending an all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on the forthcoming hockey World Cup, Pradhan told mediapersons that the alleged suicide of Sahu inside a sub-jail has raised many questions and suspicion.

In a democratic set up, responsibility and public conduct of the government of the day assume significance. The transparency of the government largely depends on a fair and impartial probe into the case.

The union minister said that two things have come to the fore after the unnatural death of Sahu. The most important issue now is how an under-trial prisoner took the extreme step inside a jail. The other issue is the mismatch in the DNA test report of Mamita.

“The investigation into the Sahu suicide case should be as per the law. My party has already demanded a CBI probe and I fully support the demand,” Pradhan said.

