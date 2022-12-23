Home States Odisha

Forest officer arrested by Vigilance

He was arrested under sections 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b) Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 following vigilance raids at his property on Wednesday .

Published: 23rd December 2022

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Kegaon Forest range officer of Kalahandi district Keshab Majhi was arrested on Thursday by Odisha Vigilance and forwarded to court of special judge, Vigilance, Bhawanipatna for possessing disproportionate assets against his known sources of income. He was  remanded to jail custody till January 3, 2023.  

He was arrested under sections 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b) Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 following vigilance raids at his property on Wednesday . The list of property found in Majhi and his family members’ name include a triple-storeyed building at Kesinga worth over Rs 1.18 crore,  four  plots in and around Kesinga town, cash of Rs 2,78,640, bank and insurance deposits worth over Rs 33 lakh, gold jewellery of approximately 477 gm and silver ornaments of 320 gm worth Rs 15.68 lakh, two four-wheelers worth Rs 26.15 lakh, two two-wheelers worth over Rs 3.23 lakh, household articles worth over Rs 13.04 lakh. Majhi was was found in possession of assets which were 184 per cent higher than his known sources of income, vigilance sources said.     

