Ganjam: One killed in group clash

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Tension gripped Samantiapalli village in Ganjam’s Patrapur block after a person was killed and two others sustained critical injuries in a group clash on Thursday. The deceased was identified as M Rama Rao (45) of Ambagaon and the two injured are M Krishna Rao and M Lacheya.

Sources said the clash broke out during distribution of rice at the panchayat office. A group of youth attacked Rama, Krishna and Lacheya and fled the spot. On being informed, Jarada police reached the spot.

Locals rushed the three injured to MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH) where Rama succumbed. Krishna and Lacheya were later shifted to SCB MCH, Cuttack after their condition deteriorated. Past enmity is suspected to be the reason behind the attack. Police said efforts are on to nab the miscreants and further investigation is underway.

