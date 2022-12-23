Mamita Meher murder case: Congress seeks Orissa HC monitored SIT

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Congress on Thursday demanded a high court monitored probe by special investigation team into the alleged suicide of Gobinda Sahu, the main accused in the Mamita Meher murder case. A delegation of Congress leaders submitted a memorandum to Governor Ganeshi Lal at the Raj Bhavan in this regard.

The memorandum said as this a highly sensitive case, a SIT probe monitored by the high court can only bring out the truth. The Congress team maintained that registration of FIR lodged by the wife of Sahu, a thorough investigation on her complaint is required to unearth the truth and ensure justice to the family of the victim.

The memorandum rejected the government claim that Sahu’s death is a case of suicide. “The question arises that when the prisoners are under the watchful eye of the jail warders and when every activity is under CCTV surveillance, how could Sahu come out and hang himself ?” it asked.

Stating that Sahu’s death took place under suspicious circumstances, the Congress memorandum said it is a case of gross negligence of jail administration for which the chief minister cannot run away from accountability as he happens to be the home minister. Congress said that police had registered a case against Gobinda under section 120B. But there has been no investigation till now on the conspiracy aspect in the case.

