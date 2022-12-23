Nuapada court hands lifer to youth for raping minor niece 

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: The Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (POCSO), Nuapada on Thursday sentenced a 26-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping his 15-year-old niece in 2019.

In her judgement, ADJ Minakshi Das stated that the quantum of punishment shall mean imprisonment for remainder of natural life of the convict, Tankadhar Bhoi. He was also imposed a fine of `20,000 and failure of payment will attract an additional jail term for a year.

The court also awarded a compensation of Rs 6 lakh to the victim which will be paid by the district legal services authority. As per case records, in 2019, Bhoi, a resident of of Chhata village within Khariar police limits, went to the minor’s house in absence of her parents and committed the crime. He happens to be the paternal uncle of the victim.

After forcibly keeping physical relation with the girl, he threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone. Since the convict was her uncle, the victim remained silent out of fear. Taking advantage of that, Bhoi regularly visited the girl’s house in absence of her parents and repeatedly raped her. Subsequently, the minor became pregnant.

When the girl’s belly started to expand, villagers drew attention of the mother. After being queried, the minor girl narrated her ordeal following which an FIR was lodged with police on December 25, 2019. The victim delivered a baby boy in January 2020.

Basing on the FIR, police started investigation. Basing on prima facie evidence, Bhoi was arrested under section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 and 376 (2) (i), 376 (2) (n), 376 (3) and 506 of the IPC.

Blood samples of the girl, her newborn and Bhoi were collected and sent for DNA profiling. The DNA report of the child established that the accused and the minor victim were the biological parents. In her verdict, judge Das observed that the prosecution was able to establish the fact that the accused had committed repeated rape and aggravated penetrative sexual assault upon the victim and in process criminally intimidated her. After the incident, the victim was shifted to a government shelter home at Khariar where she continues to stay.



