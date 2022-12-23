Home States Odisha

Nuapada court hands lifer to youth for raping minor niece 

The Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (POCSO), Nuapada on Thursday sentenced a 26-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping his 15-year-old niece in 2019.

Published: 23rd December 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2022 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: The Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (POCSO), Nuapada on Thursday sentenced a 26-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping his 15-year-old niece in 2019.
In her judgement, ADJ Minakshi Das stated that the quantum of punishment shall mean imprisonment for remainder of natural life of the convict, Tankadhar Bhoi. He was also imposed a fine of `20,000 and failure of payment will attract an additional jail term for a year. 

The court also awarded a compensation of Rs 6 lakh to the victim which will be paid by the district legal services authority. As per case records, in 2019, Bhoi, a resident of of Chhata village within Khariar police limits, went to the minor’s house in absence of her parents and committed the crime. He happens to be the paternal uncle of the victim.

After forcibly keeping physical relation with the girl, he threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone. Since the convict was her uncle, the victim remained silent out of fear. Taking advantage of that, Bhoi regularly visited the girl’s house in absence of her parents and repeatedly raped her. Subsequently, the minor became pregnant.

When the girl’s belly started to expand, villagers drew attention of the mother. After being queried, the minor girl narrated her ordeal following which an FIR was lodged with police on December 25, 2019. The victim delivered a baby boy in January 2020.

Basing on the FIR, police started investigation. Basing on prima facie evidence, Bhoi was arrested under section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 and 376 (2) (i), 376 (2) (n), 376 (3) and 506 of the IPC.

Blood samples of the girl, her newborn and Bhoi were collected and sent for DNA profiling. The DNA report of the child established that the accused and the minor victim were the biological parents. In her verdict, judge Das observed that the prosecution was able to establish the fact that the accused had committed repeated rape and aggravated penetrative sexual assault upon the victim and in process criminally intimidated her. After the incident, the victim was shifted to a government shelter home at Khariar where she continues to stay.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
POCSO
India Matters
Army personnel seen near the wrecked remains of an Army truck after it lost control and plunged into a steep slope while taking a sharp turn, in the Zema area of North Sikkim. (Photos | ANI)
16 army personnel dead after truck falls into gorge in Sikkim
Gagandeep Kang at ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish babu, EPS)
Don't expect a surge in Covid cases in India at the moment: Eminent virologist Dr Kang
Mirzapur's Sania Mirza will became first Muslim woman fighter pilot after securing 149th rank in NDA exam. (Photo | ANI)
UP's Sania Mirza will be country's first Muslim woman to become a fighter pilot
Representational image of Air India. (File | PTI)
Flyers fume, suffer as Air India flight from Bengaluru to US is delayed by over 13 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp