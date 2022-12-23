Wife claims Similipal Tiger Reserve protection assistant was murdered

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The alleged suicide of protection assistant and eye-witness to elephant poaching cover up incident in Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) took a new turn after wife of the deceased lodged an FIR with the police on Wednesday alleging that her husband was murdered.

Turam Purty, who was believed to have consumed poison in apprehension of punitive measures, succumbed on December 15 while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack.

His wife Chilam alleged in the FIR that the three accused, in-charge range officer of Jenabil Shiva Shankar Samal, forester of Gurandi beat Chandrabhanu Behera and forest guard Binod Kumar Das had warned him of dire consequences if he disclosed about the elephant death. When the matter came out in open, he was roughed up and forcefully poisoned, she stated.

Chilam claimed that Turam while undergoing treatment, shared with her that forest officials beat him and later force-fed poison. When his body was being taken back, attempts were made to throw Turam’s body in Thakurmunda jungle which she opposed, she said.

“I have three children to look after and feel helpless. The situation is risky for me and my family and so I demand police to take necessary action on the matter and give me justice,” Chilam said.

Turam, the sole eye-witness to the incident, had revealed before the higher authorities of STR that the carcass of the elephant was burnt and thrown in a stream to destroy evidence of its poaching. Following the revelation, the three forest personnel were placed under suspension.

A case under Wildlife Protection Act 1972 was later registered against them following which they were arrested. Meanwhile investigating officer Jaylalita Swain said a case was registered under sections 302 and 34 of the IPC and further investigation is underway.

