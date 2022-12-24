Home States Odisha

100 hostels for SC, ST students soon: Naveen

Stating that students should march ahead in life with a competitive spirit, the chief minister said children of Odisha are no less than those of any other state in the country.

Published: 24th December 2022 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

CM Naveen Patnaik speaking at valedictory ceremony of Sargiful Mahotsav | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minster Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced the government will construct 100 more hostels in the state for SC and ST students. Addressing the valedictory ceremony of Sargiful Mahotsav-2022, organised by SC/ST Development department here, the chief minister said at present more than five lakh students belonging to scheduled caste and scheduled tribe communities are staying in hostels. More accommodation facilities will be created by December 2023.

Stating that students should march ahead in life with a competitive spirit, the chief minister said children of Odisha are no less than those of any other state in the country. He called upon the students to make efforts with determination to excel in their studies and move ahead in life.

Citing the example of former Indian hockey captain Dilip Tirkey, the chief minister said he was one of the top hockey players who went on to become president of Hockey India due to his hard work and efficiency. He (Tirkey) is a role model for youths, he said. The chief minister also congratulated the students who passed in examinations and released a souvenir ‘Sargifula’.

Minister for SC and ST Development Jagannath Saraka also spoke on the occasion. Sargifula Mahotsav is being organised for the last 12 years in the state. This year, around 1,200 students and 170 teachers participated in the function. The students, who excelled in competitions like debate, quiz, science exhibition, creative writing, music and sports, organised for the occasion earlier, were awarded at the event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
Army personnel seen near the wrecked remains of an Army truck after it lost control and plunged into a steep slope while taking a sharp turn, in the Zema area of North Sikkim. (Photos | ANI)
16 army personnel dead after truck falls into gorge in Sikkim
Gagandeep Kang at ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish babu, EPS)
Don't expect a surge in Covid cases in India at the moment: Eminent virologist Dr Kang
Mirzapur's Sania Mirza will became first Muslim woman fighter pilot after securing 149th rank in NDA exam. (Photo | ANI)
UP's Sania Mirza will be country's first Muslim woman to become a fighter pilot
Representational image of Air India. (File | PTI)
Flyers fume, suffer as Air India flight from Bengaluru to US is delayed by over 13 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp