50th honorary degree for Achyuta Samanta

Published: 24th December 2022 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Kandhamal MP and educationist Achyuta Samanta being conferred DLitt by Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Kandhamal MP and educationist Dr Achyuta Samanta was accorded with 50th doctorate degree with the Utkal University conferring a DLitt on him on Friday. It is in recognition of his contribution to the field of education and social service.

An alumni of Utkal university, Samanta received the degree from university Chancellor and Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal. The Governor said Samanta embodies key human attributes like humility, gratitude and goodness among other qualities.

Samanta expressed his gratitude to Prof Lal, vice-chancellor Sabita Acharya and the university syndicate. “I have been conferred many accolades and awards. However, some awards are extra special like this one. I am elated that Utkal University, my alma mater is conferring honorary DLitt on me, making it my 50th honorary doctorate, the highest for any Indian,” he said and dedicated the award to his mother.

Dr Samanta was recently awarded an honorary doctorate by Birla Global university and Berhampur university.

