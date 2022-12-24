Dr Gobinda Chandra Dash passes away

Home States Odisha

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Noted physician Dr Gobinda Chandra Dash of Kendrapara who had treated Late Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1964 at the Governor house in Bhubaneswar, died of age-related ailments in his house on Friday. He was 96.

Dash had worked as the personal physician of the then Governor of Odisha from 1959 to 1964. He was among the first batch of medical students to have passed from the SCB Medical College and Hospital (MCH), Cuttack in 1944. After getting his MBBS degree, he served as a doctor for the Indian Army for eight years from 1949 to 1957.

In 1958 he started working in SCB MCH. After his retirement he treated patients in his native place at Balagandi locality of Kendrapara town. Dr Dash is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.
Kendrapara MLA Sashibhusan Behera, former MLA Ganeswar Behera and many other dignitaries grieved his demise.

