Ganjam admin issues ultimatum to agitating anganwadi workers

Members of women SHGs and elected representatives distributing essential nutrients including ‘chhatua’ to beneficiaries in Sanakhemundi block | Express

BERHAMPUR: Ganjam administration has warned the agitating anganwadi workers of the district of strict action if they fail to hand over the keys of their locked centres by Sunday.Reviewing the activities under Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme on Friday, additional district magistrate Leena Kumari Khes issued a directive to child development project officers (CDPOs) of Ganjam in this regard.

Earlier, the CDPOs of areas where anganwadi centres are lying closed had issued show cause notices to the agitating workers and assistants but to no avail.Sources said child care and supplementary nutrition programme for kids and expectant mothers have taken a hit in Ganjam as many anganwadi centres in the district are lying closed due to the ongoing agitation of workers and assistants over fulfilment of various demands.

The district has 5,161 anganwadi centres of which 2,328 have been locked by the protesting anganwadi workers and assistants for the last more than a month. The strike began from November 21.Due to their agitation, children have not been able to attend classes regularly while benefits of various government schemes are not reaching the expectant mothers. Besides, warm clothes meant for beneficiaries under the ICDS scheme are lying undistributed. Even the ‘Mamata Diwas’ programme could not be organised in the district due to the strike.

Though the district administration made alternate arrangements for distribution of ‘chhatua’ and other nutrients to beneficiaries, it could be put in place only in a few areas.With the agitation affecting the ‘Mamata Diwas’ programme, pre-school management, supply of food to children, preparation of nutrition tracking list and other related works, collector Dibyajyoti Parida directed the officials to arrange alternate sources and use the services of ANM workers and ASHAs.

District social welfare officer (DSWO) Subhashree Patra said though delayed, the distribution of ‘chhatua’ and other nutrients has already started in panchayats with the help of elected representatives, women self-help groups and authorised agencies in the current month.

