Infant twins ‘sold’ by mother for Rs 1.40 lakh rescued

The matter came to light when Manda’s neighbour, on not finding the babies around, raised an alarm.

Published: 24th December 2022 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The Child Protection Wing of Mayurbhanj district on Friday rescued twin babies (a boy and a girl), 14 days after they were allegedly sold by their mother soon after their birth. The babies were reportedly sold to two different people for Rs 1.40 lakh. While the baby girl was rescued from a person from Kathpal village within Betnoti police limits, the boy was brought back from Baripada’s Poda Astia village.

According to sources, Manda Soren of Dakoi village under Bhaliadiha gram panchayat of Moroda block gave birth to twins on December 8 at the Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (PRM MCH) in Baripada. After returning from hospital, she allegedly sold the babies as she was not able to meet the expenses due to poverty.

As per information,  Manda earlier had a minor son who died last year due to Thalassemia following which her husband deserted her. Unable to bear the daily expenses alone, Manda along with her 13-year-old daughter, began living at her maternal place in Dakoi village.

On being questioned, Manda’s mother Kapura said Manda and her daughter have been living with her ever since her husband left her. “I inquired about the babies but she refused to divulge anything,” Kapura said.
Later when anganwadi worker Laxmi Murmu prodded Manda, she confided of selling them for a saree and Rs 1,000. When the news spread, a meeting was held in the village where Manda’s in-laws demanded that the babies be brought back. Child development project officer of Betnoti block Mita Nayak intervened and informed the matter to police.

Soon, the Child Protection Wing of the district swung into action and with the help of anganwadi workers, rescued the babies.District child protection officer M Biswal said the twins are healthy and safe. “A specialised adoption agency is currently taking care of the babies and investigation will be done on the veracity of the allegations,” she added.

