Jamkani displaced clash with mine personnel over blasting, many hurt

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The agitation by the displaced persons of Jamkani coal mine of Vedanta Ltd (VL) at Jamkani of Hemgir block in Sundargarh district turned ugly on Friday following a clash between protestors and mining personnel including security. People from both the sides have reportedly been injured in the incident that took place around 10 am on the day.

The flare up happened after the protesters demanded the mining authorities to stop blasting immediately.

Sources said two days ago the protesters had filed a complaint at the Hemgir police station after blasting started at the mine. “As soon as we saw the mining authorities readying for blasting, we registered a complaint with the police and were assured verbally that the matter will be looked into,” the protesters alleged.

However, when the protesters reached the mining area on the day, a blast took place following which the protesters got into a scuffle with mining staff and security personnel. In retaliation more protesters barged into the mine and allegedly damaged glasses of around 30 vehicles. The mining personnel later retreated to safety. The protesters however, stopped ransacking after mining was completely stopped.

Jamkani Coal Block Bisthapith Sangh (JCBBS) advisor Niranjan Bhoi said the police were repeatedly informed in writing and verbally about mounting tension among the displaced persons, adding after the clash at least five agitators were injured. “The police falsely assured the agitators that blasting would not be allowed,” he blamed.

Sundargarh SP Sagarika Nath said written complaint has not yet been received from either sides, adding as per preliminary information both sides suffered injuries. She said the trigger point of the clash was controlled blasting for coal mining. “The situation is under control and talks are underway with the agitators,” she added.

Under the banner of the JCBBS the displaced persons of four villages in Hemgir block have been holding parallel agitation near the new Jamkani mine when mining operation started on November 5. The agitators are demanding `50 lakh per acre compensation along with other rehabilitation and resettlement benefits besides complete stopping of mining operation till fulfilment of their demand.

