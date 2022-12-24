Home States Odisha

Jamkani displaced clash with mine personnel over blasting, many hurt

However, when the protesters reached the mining area on the day, a blast took place following which the protesters got into a scuffle with mining staff and security personnel.

Published: 24th December 2022 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

An injured agitator admitted to hospital in Sundargarh | Express

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The agitation by the displaced persons of Jamkani coal mine of Vedanta Ltd (VL) at Jamkani of Hemgir block in Sundargarh district turned ugly on Friday following a clash between protestors and mining personnel including security. People from both the sides have reportedly been injured in the incident that took place around 10 am on the day.

The flare up happened after the protesters demanded the mining authorities to stop blasting immediately.
Sources said two days ago the protesters had filed a complaint at the Hemgir police station after blasting started at the mine. “As soon as we saw the mining authorities readying for blasting, we registered a complaint with the police and were assured verbally that the matter will be looked into,” the protesters alleged.

However, when the protesters reached the mining area on the day, a blast took place following which the protesters got into a scuffle with mining staff and security personnel. In retaliation more protesters barged into the mine and allegedly damaged glasses of around 30 vehicles. The mining personnel later retreated to safety. The protesters however, stopped ransacking after mining was completely stopped.

Jamkani Coal Block Bisthapith Sangh (JCBBS) advisor Niranjan Bhoi said the police were repeatedly informed in writing and verbally about mounting tension among the displaced persons, adding after the clash at least five agitators were injured. “The police falsely assured the agitators that blasting would not be allowed,” he blamed.  

Sundargarh SP Sagarika Nath said written complaint has not yet been received from either sides, adding as per preliminary information both sides suffered injuries. She said the trigger point of the clash was controlled blasting for coal mining. “The situation is under control and talks are underway with the agitators,” she added.

Under the banner of the JCBBS the displaced persons of four villages in Hemgir block have been holding parallel agitation near the new Jamkani mine when mining operation started on November 5.  The agitators are demanding `50 lakh per acre compensation along with other rehabilitation and resettlement benefits besides complete stopping of mining operation till fulfilment of their demand.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jamkani coal mine
India Matters
Army personnel seen near the wrecked remains of an Army truck after it lost control and plunged into a steep slope while taking a sharp turn, in the Zema area of North Sikkim. (Photos | ANI)
16 army personnel dead after truck falls into gorge in Sikkim
Gagandeep Kang at ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish babu, EPS)
Don't expect a surge in Covid cases in India at the moment: Eminent virologist Dr Kang
Mirzapur's Sania Mirza will became first Muslim woman fighter pilot after securing 149th rank in NDA exam. (Photo | ANI)
UP's Sania Mirza will be country's first Muslim woman to become a fighter pilot
Representational image of Air India. (File | PTI)
Flyers fume, suffer as Air India flight from Bengaluru to US is delayed by over 13 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp