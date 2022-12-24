Home States Odisha

Odisha seeks precaution dose Covid vax from Centre

Of the 3.25 crore people aged 18 and above, 1.31 crore have been vaccinated with booster dose

Published: 24th December 2022 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading

Image used for representation. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Friday urged the Centre to provide necessary guidance and support for recommencement of Covid precaution dose in the state. Around 59 per cent people in the state are yet to get the precaution dose.

Covid vaccination has been stopped in the state since November 29 as there is no stock of vaccines. Odisha is the only one among six states and UTs that are facing a complete vaccine stock out. In a letter to union secretary of Health and Family Welfare Rajesh Bhushan, state health secretary Shalini Pandit requested to provide required doses of Covid vaccines to resume precautionary dose vaccination.

“Of the 3.25 crore people aged 18 years and above, 1.31 crore have been vaccinated with booster dose. The left out people have started demanding precaution dose following a surge in cases in several countries,” she wrote.

So far, 8.14 crore of vaccine doses have been administered in the state. Around 3.52 crore (97 per cent) have been administered the first dose, 3.3 crore (91 per cent) the second dose and 1.31 crore (41 per cent) precaution dose for 18 years of age and above.

The state had also procured around 16.17 lakh vaccine doses from outside. The vaccination drive in government centres was, however, stopped as there was no demand for booster dose. Director of Family Welfare Dr Bijay Panigrahy said the ministry had stopped supplying the free vaccines since mid-November as the demand among beneficiaries declined following a drastic drop in Covid cases.

Vaccines for precautionary doses are now available in 12 private hospitals of the state. Some private hospitals in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Rourkela and Dhenkanal have precaution doses in their stock. People can take the booster shot by paying Rs 380 per dose of Covaxin or Covishield.  Government vaccination centres can be reopened in short notice, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha COVID 19 COVID vaccine
India Matters
Army personnel seen near the wrecked remains of an Army truck after it lost control and plunged into a steep slope while taking a sharp turn, in the Zema area of North Sikkim. (Photos | ANI)
16 army personnel dead after truck falls into gorge in Sikkim
Gagandeep Kang at ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish babu, EPS)
Don't expect a surge in Covid cases in India at the moment: Eminent virologist Dr Kang
Mirzapur's Sania Mirza will became first Muslim woman fighter pilot after securing 149th rank in NDA exam. (Photo | ANI)
UP's Sania Mirza will be country's first Muslim woman to become a fighter pilot
Representational image of Air India. (File | PTI)
Flyers fume, suffer as Air India flight from Bengaluru to US is delayed by over 13 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp