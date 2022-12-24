Home States Odisha

SFSL shares examination reports of Archana Nag’s devices

Sources said the copies submitted to the special court contain details like content traced in the seized electronic devices and if any deleted data was retrieved.

Published: 24th December 2022

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) has submitted the certified copies of examination reports of electronic devices belonging to sex and extortion scandal accused Archana Nag and husband Jagabandhu Chand to a special court here.

SFSL has also shared the certified copies of the examination reports of the couple’s devices with Enforcement Directorate (ED) which is investigating the money laundering case registered against Archana, Jagabandhu and their two associates - Shradhanjali Behera and Khageswar Patra.

On December 20, SFSL had submitted the copies of the examination reports of about 13 devices. In next three to four days, SFSL will likely share the certified copies of the examination reports of four to five more devices belonging to the couple.

Sources said the copies submitted to the special court contain details like content traced in the seized electronic devices and if any deleted data was retrieved. The devices examined by SFSL include mobile phones, pen drives, laptops and tablets. The court had earlier directed the SFSL to share certified copies of the examination reports with the central agency.

Sources said content of the seized electronic devices may provide valuable information to the ED about the couple’s financial transactions and purported links with several high profile people.Khandagiri police had arrested Archana on October 6.

