5T secy reviews work in Puri

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Secretary to Chief Minister (5T) VK Pandian on Saturday visited Puri, Konark and Kakatpur in Puri district to see the progress of various development works undertaken there. Sources said, during his visit to Kakatpur, Pandian discussed with the servitors and local people about the improvement of Maa Mangala Pitha, one of the important Shakti Pithas of Odisha.

He asked the officials of Odisha Bridge Construction Corporation (OBCC), the agency to execute the development works to prepare the plan for development of temple drainage, parking facilities for passengers and improvement of Prachi river ghat within 15 days.

He said the plan will be presented to the chief minister for his approval. Later he visited Konark and reviewed Chandrabhaga beach development work, expansion of Konark-Chandrabhaga state highway and new Ring Road work. He ordered the completion of Konark-Chandrabhaga highway extension work by April 2023.

Earlier, Pandian had a darshan of Lord Jagannath in Puri and toured the Parikrama project. He visited the Shri Jagannath Medical College and Hospital (SJMCH) and reviewed the progress of the construction work. He set June 2023 as the deadline for the completion of the medical college.

