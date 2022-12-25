Home States Odisha

Frantic effort to meet CM Naveen Patnaik lands challenged man in jail

Despite being eligible for a hosue under the government scheme, he did not get any cooperation from the officials concerned.

25th December 2022

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Sahadevkhunta police on Friday arrested Mrityunjay Upadhyay, the differently-abled man, who broke the security cordon of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during the latter’s visit to the district on December 22.

Sources said Upadhyay of Bhogpur village in Jhinkiriya panchayat of Khaira block had rushed to Balasore to meet the chief minister to request him to allot him a house under the government scheme. Upadhyay has been running from pillar to post and meeting several officials for allotting him a house under a government welfare scheme.

Despite being eligible for a hosue under the government scheme, he did not get any cooperation from the officials concerned.Upadhyay was arrested within 24 hours of the incident under sections 353, 186 and 209 of IPC.

