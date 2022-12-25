Home States Odisha

Ganjam teacher ran illicit liquor unit, held

Sources said Sahu used to pack the alcohol in plastic sachets and sell it to locals.

Published: 25th December 2022 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2022 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: For 15 years, this teacher  moonlighted as a liquor manufacturer in Ganjam, his core job was being teaching, though. On Sunday, his luck ran out as his secret trade came to fore after a raid.Subash Chandra Sahu (55), a Hindi teacher of Radhakrushna Bidyapitha in Boulajholi village ran the illegal liquor manufacturing unit from his house at Balrampalli village of Kukudahandi block the past one decade an half.

Sources said Sahu used to pack the alcohol in plastic sachets and sell it to locals. However, on the day, a team of excise officials led by ASI Surendra Pradhan raided his house and arrested him. Over 100 litre of illegal liquor was seized from the unit that had engaged tribals in the manufacturing process.

This apart, he also sent the alcohol to Berhampur and other places in the district, said excise officials. He escaped scrutiny as the packet containing liquor resembled water pouches.Investigation into the matter is underway how he managed to run his liquor trade for all these years without raising any suspicion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
illicit liquor Ganjam
India Matters
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nepal's top court ordered on December 21 the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series 'The Serpent' . (Photo | PTI)
Newsmaker: Serpent who used skills to kill and evade grip of law
Nuggets on governance from Parliament
Millets on wheels: Railways dishes out healthy delicacies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp