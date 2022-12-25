Ganjam teacher ran illicit liquor unit, held

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: For 15 years, this teacher moonlighted as a liquor manufacturer in Ganjam, his core job was being teaching, though. On Sunday, his luck ran out as his secret trade came to fore after a raid.Subash Chandra Sahu (55), a Hindi teacher of Radhakrushna Bidyapitha in Boulajholi village ran the illegal liquor manufacturing unit from his house at Balrampalli village of Kukudahandi block the past one decade an half.

Sources said Sahu used to pack the alcohol in plastic sachets and sell it to locals. However, on the day, a team of excise officials led by ASI Surendra Pradhan raided his house and arrested him. Over 100 litre of illegal liquor was seized from the unit that had engaged tribals in the manufacturing process.

This apart, he also sent the alcohol to Berhampur and other places in the district, said excise officials. He escaped scrutiny as the packet containing liquor resembled water pouches.Investigation into the matter is underway how he managed to run his liquor trade for all these years without raising any suspicion.

