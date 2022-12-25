Gobinda Sahu’s postmortem report indicates suicide

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Crime Branch received the postmortem report of Gobinda Sahu on Saturday which indicates that it was a case of suicide.Sources said, Sahu’s postmortem was conducted in Kantabanji hospital with the assistance of doctors of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research.

CB had earlier seized the DVDs consisting of photographs and videos of Sahu’s inquest and postmortem. On the day, the agency’s officers visited Mahaling Anchalika College and seized the governing body’s resolutions register. Sahu was the principal of the college.

The agency’s officers are of the opinion that the seized register may have several resolutions and signatures of Sahu.They examined a few staff of the college including the governing body’s secretary Kiran Kumar Singh and clerk Josabant Bagh.

CID-CB’s team investigating the case in Kantabanji visited Sahu’s house at Mahaling in Kalahandi district on Saturday. They seized an old note book of Sahu and questioned his family members - wife Susama and their daughters.

They also questioned some villagers of Mahaling including Santosh Kumar Sahu and Tarini Sahu. The CB officers are questioning the Kantabanji sub-jail inmates too as part of their investigation.



(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

