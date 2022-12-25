Home States Odisha

Gobinda Sahu’s postmortem report indicates suicide

The agency’s officers are of the opinion that the seized register may have several resolutions and signatures of Sahu.

Published: 25th December 2022 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2022 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Crime Branch received the postmortem report of Gobinda Sahu on Saturday which indicates that it was a case of suicide.Sources said, Sahu’s postmortem was conducted in Kantabanji hospital with the assistance of doctors of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research.

CB had earlier seized the DVDs consisting of photographs and videos of Sahu’s inquest and postmortem. On the day, the agency’s officers visited Mahaling Anchalika College and seized the governing body’s resolutions register. Sahu was the principal of the college.

The agency’s officers are of the opinion that the seized register may have several resolutions and signatures of Sahu.They examined a few staff of the college including the governing body’s secretary Kiran Kumar Singh and clerk Josabant Bagh.

CID-CB’s team investigating the case in Kantabanji visited Sahu’s house at Mahaling in Kalahandi district on Saturday. They seized an old note book of Sahu and questioned his family members - wife Susama and their daughters.

They also questioned some villagers of Mahaling including Santosh Kumar Sahu and Tarini Sahu. The CB officers are questioning the Kantabanji sub-jail inmates too as part of their investigation.

(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gobinda Sahu suicide Mamita Meher murder case
India Matters
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nepal's top court ordered on December 21 the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series 'The Serpent' . (Photo | PTI)
Newsmaker: Serpent who used skills to kill and evade grip of law
Nuggets on governance from Parliament
Millets on wheels: Railways dishes out healthy delicacies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp