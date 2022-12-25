Jajpur fish trader escapes abductors, returns home

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A fish trader who was allegedly kidnapped from Sathipur within Panikoili police limits of Jajpur district returned home on Saturday after being held captive for two days.Sources said, Ashok Kumar Majhi (50), a resident of Kulugan Kantigadia owns a fish godown at Sathipur bazaar. Apart from selling fish from the counter, he supplies fish to hotels and roadside eateries in and around Sathipur.

On the evening of December 20, Majhi as usual, had gone to collect his dues from a hotel near Sathipur. When he did not return till late at night, his family members tried to contact him on the phone which remained unreachable. Majhi’s family members started a frantic search for him but in vain. Finally, they filed a missing complaint with the Panikoili police on December 21.

Basing on the complaint, police registered a case and started an investigation into the matter. Majhi said he was abducted from Sathipur while he was collecting his dues from the hotel. “When I was returning home after collecting money from the hotel, two unidentified men kidnapped me, put me in a car and took me to Kolkata. They snatched my mobile phone and kept me confined to a room for two days,” he said.

Majhi said he fled on Friday as the captors had forgotten to lock the room from outside. He then contacted one of his relatives who resides in Kolkata and asked him to come for his rescue. Majhi reached his native place in the wee hours of Saturday.Police said the investigation into the case is underway.

JAJPUR: A fish trader who was allegedly kidnapped from Sathipur within Panikoili police limits of Jajpur district returned home on Saturday after being held captive for two days.Sources said, Ashok Kumar Majhi (50), a resident of Kulugan Kantigadia owns a fish godown at Sathipur bazaar. Apart from selling fish from the counter, he supplies fish to hotels and roadside eateries in and around Sathipur. On the evening of December 20, Majhi as usual, had gone to collect his dues from a hotel near Sathipur. When he did not return till late at night, his family members tried to contact him on the phone which remained unreachable. Majhi’s family members started a frantic search for him but in vain. Finally, they filed a missing complaint with the Panikoili police on December 21. Basing on the complaint, police registered a case and started an investigation into the matter. Majhi said he was abducted from Sathipur while he was collecting his dues from the hotel. “When I was returning home after collecting money from the hotel, two unidentified men kidnapped me, put me in a car and took me to Kolkata. They snatched my mobile phone and kept me confined to a room for two days,” he said. Majhi said he fled on Friday as the captors had forgotten to lock the room from outside. He then contacted one of his relatives who resides in Kolkata and asked him to come for his rescue. Majhi reached his native place in the wee hours of Saturday.Police said the investigation into the case is underway.