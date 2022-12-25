Home States Odisha

Kendrapara admin begins eviction drive to widen roads

Police were deployed to check law and order situation in the area, said Mahakalpada tehsildar Manas Tripathy.

Published: 25th December 2022

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Kendrapara administration began an eviction drive on both sides of the road from Milonmoda to Kansar Badadandua village under Mahakalpada block of the district to widen the road and build an approach road to the under-construction bridge at Milonmoda village here on Saturday.

Many shops and other illegal establishments on both sides of the road including a cyclone shelter built by the CPM party were demolished on the day. Police were deployed to check law and order situation in the area, said Mahakalpada tehsildar Manas Tripathy.

“We need land for our upcoming projects too. Encroachment of lands on the road sides are a major contributing factor in road congestions. Officials are working out ways to gather details on illegal occupancy of government land and legal action will be taken against those who refuse to vacate,” added Tripathy.

Many influential people have carried out illegal construction on lands from Ramnagar to Kharinashi village by denuding mangrove forests but the authorities are yet to start eviction drives in these areas, said vice-president of Kendrapara Citizens Forum, Biswanath Behera.

“Vegetable sellers dump their wastes at Gopa Chhak on the National Highway 5 which cause a lot of problem for the commuters. Also, parking of vehicles and frequent digging of roads to erect makeshift tents on the roadsides add to the woes,” Behera pointed out.

“Vegetable sellers have been causing a lot of inconvenience to pedestrians and motorists. We had taken the matter to the administration several times in the past but no action was taken in this regard,” said Jagannath Sutar of Gopa. Contacted, sub-collector Niranjan Behera said eviction drives in these areas will be carried out soon.

