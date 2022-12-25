Malkangiri: Woman made to eat excreta over sorcery suspicion

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: In a shocking incident, a 50-year-old woman was allegedly beaten up and forced to consume human excreta by some people who suspected her of practising sorcery recently. However, none has been arrested in this connection.

The incident occurred in Metaguda village in BL Pur panchayat within Malkangiri police limits. The victim, Nandai Sukuri was attacked by around 10 villagers while she was on way to the weekly market. “As they assaulted me, I tried to run to my relative’s house to seek help. But the perpetrators chased and beat me up before snatching Rs 900 from me. They made me eat human excreta,” she alleged.

Nandai also alleged the perpetrators forced her to immerse her hands in hot water for a couple of minutes. She was admitted to the district headquarters hospital for treatment for injuries she sustained in the attack. Nandai’s husband, Sama said his wife is innocent and did not practice sorcery as alleged by the villagers.

Sama identified his wife’s attackers and lodged a complaint with the police urging them to take stringent action. Malkangiri model police station sub-inspector RK Sabar said the incident occurred on December 20. Investigation into the matter is underway.

MALKANGIRI: In a shocking incident, a 50-year-old woman was allegedly beaten up and forced to consume human excreta by some people who suspected her of practising sorcery recently. However, none has been arrested in this connection. The incident occurred in Metaguda village in BL Pur panchayat within Malkangiri police limits. The victim, Nandai Sukuri was attacked by around 10 villagers while she was on way to the weekly market. “As they assaulted me, I tried to run to my relative’s house to seek help. But the perpetrators chased and beat me up before snatching Rs 900 from me. They made me eat human excreta,” she alleged. Nandai also alleged the perpetrators forced her to immerse her hands in hot water for a couple of minutes. She was admitted to the district headquarters hospital for treatment for injuries she sustained in the attack. Nandai’s husband, Sama said his wife is innocent and did not practice sorcery as alleged by the villagers. Sama identified his wife’s attackers and lodged a complaint with the police urging them to take stringent action. Malkangiri model police station sub-inspector RK Sabar said the incident occurred on December 20. Investigation into the matter is underway.