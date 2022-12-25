Home States Odisha

Olive Ridley turtles arrive at Rushikulya for mating

Sources said illegal fishing activities in the Rushikulya beach every year pose serious threat to the turtles who come to the rookery for breeding and nesting.

Published: 25th December 2022 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2022 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Thousands of Olive Ridley Turtles were sighted at the mouth of Rushikulya beach for mating on Saturday. The turtles were seen in pairs near Purunabandh-Gokharkuda to Sri Bateswar sea beach.

In order to facilitate mating of the ridleys, the state forest department has made many elaborate arrangements including motor boats for patrolling in the entire beach stretch. Berhampur divisional forest officer (DFO) Amlan Kumar Nayak had inaugurated the motor boats as part of the enforcement measures last week.

“Regular patrolling has started and ban on fishing activities imposed on a 20-km radius area in the sea from Prayagi to Aryapalli village for the next seven months starting from December 1,” said Khallikote ranger Sidhartha Sankar Sahu.

Sources said illegal fishing activities in the Rushikulya beach every year pose serious threat to the turtles who come to the rookery for breeding and nesting. On many occasions, they get trapped in the nets and die. The fisheries department should initiate stricter measures to curb such illegal fishing activities, they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Olive Ridley turtles Rushikulya
India Matters
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nepal's top court ordered on December 21 the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series 'The Serpent' . (Photo | PTI)
Newsmaker: Serpent who used skills to kill and evade grip of law
Nuggets on governance from Parliament
Millets on wheels: Railways dishes out healthy delicacies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp