Orissa HC pulls up police over senior citizen security cell

The order was issued while considering a petition filed by Labanya Sahu, a senior citizen who was residing at Sidha Mahaverpatna under Talabania police station limits in Puri district.

Published: 25th December 2022 06:34 AM

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has pulled up the state police for failing to implement in letter and spirit the circular issued for ensuring safety and security of senior citizens. In the circular issued on January 25, 2018 the state CID-Crime Branch had directed for opening of ‘Senior Citizen Security Cells’ in all districts of Odisha.

Expressing displeasure, the single Judge bench of Justice SK Panigrahi said “the Senior Citizen Cells are only on paper”. “The implementation of the said circular is hardly found in reality,” Justice Panigrahi observed in its order.

The circular directed for senior citizen security cells to be a part of district intelligence bureau (DIB) with a sub-inspector in charge and assisted by two-three constables. The circular also directed for ‘help desks’ in police stations to ensure regular contact between the senior citizens especially those living by themselves, by the police and the district administration.

“In this context, the director general of Police is directed to file an affidavit regarding implementation of the aforesaid circular regarding setting up of help desk in each police station, especially, for senior citizens of the state in letter and spirit,” Justice Panigrahi further ordered. He expected the affidavit to be filed within a period of three weeks.

The order was issued while considering a petition filed by Labanya Sahu, a senior citizen who was residing at Sidha Mahaverpatna under Talabania police station limits in Puri district.Her grievance was that a person had forcibly trespassed into her residential house, created unnecessary uncongenial atmosphere and drove her away from her premises.

Despite she approaching the Talabania police station the concerned officer-in-charge did not pay any heed to her request, she alleged. Taking note of it, Justice Panigrahi said the police inaction had “endangered the safety and security of a senior citizen and her property is at stake”.  

“In such view of the above, the superintendent of police, Puri is directed to immediately attend to the grievance of the petitioner and take immediate steps to ensure her safety and security,” Justice Panigrahi ordered and posted the matter to January 24, 2023 for further consideration.

