Home States Odisha

BJP OBC Morcha demands separate department, budget for other backward classes in Odisha

In a separate resolution, the morcha requested the state government to provide adequate financial assistance through the OBC Finance and Development Cooperative Corporation. 

Published: 26th December 2022 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2022 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  BJP OBC Morcha on Saturaday urged the state government to create a separate department for other backward classes which constituted 52 per cent of the total population of the state.
Passing a resolution at the state executive committee meeting of the morcha, president of the state unit of the Morcha Surath Biswal said the scheduled tribes (22.85 per cent) and scheduled castes (17.13 per cent) which together constituted 39.98 per cent are cornering the major budgetary allocation.

The morcha urged the government to segregate the OBCs from welfare department and a separate department with separate budgetary allocation should be made to ensure that the backward classes get justice.

Since the state government has not given judicial power to the Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes, a large number of applications for inclusion in the OBC list are pending for a long time. In a separate resolution, the morcha requested the state government to provide adequate financial assistance through the OBC Finance and Development Cooperative Corporation. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP OBC Morcha backward classes
India Matters
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nepal's top court ordered on December 21 the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series 'The Serpent' . (Photo | PTI)
Newsmaker: Serpent who used skills to kill and evade grip of law
Nuggets on governance from Parliament
Millets on wheels: Railways dishes out healthy delicacies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp