BJP OBC Morcha demands separate department, budget for other backward classes in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJP OBC Morcha on Saturaday urged the state government to create a separate department for other backward classes which constituted 52 per cent of the total population of the state.

Passing a resolution at the state executive committee meeting of the morcha, president of the state unit of the Morcha Surath Biswal said the scheduled tribes (22.85 per cent) and scheduled castes (17.13 per cent) which together constituted 39.98 per cent are cornering the major budgetary allocation.

The morcha urged the government to segregate the OBCs from welfare department and a separate department with separate budgetary allocation should be made to ensure that the backward classes get justice.

Since the state government has not given judicial power to the Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes, a large number of applications for inclusion in the OBC list are pending for a long time. In a separate resolution, the morcha requested the state government to provide adequate financial assistance through the OBC Finance and Development Cooperative Corporation.

