Childline and police rescue minor girl working as domestic help in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Childline and Mancheswar police on Sunday rescued a 13-year-old girl who was reportedly working as a domestic help in a couple’s house in the Prachi Vihar area here. Childline officials said the girl’s parents are labourers and are staying in Kargil Basti.

The girl’s parents had allowed her to work as domestic help in Ashok Kumar Swain’s house. She was working in Swain’s house for the past three years. The Childline officials also noticed some injury marks on the minor girl’s body. She was produced before Additional CWC and shifted to an open shelter in the city. “A case has been registered and further action will be taken accordingly,” said an officer of Mancheswar police station.

BHUBANESWAR: Childline and Mancheswar police on Sunday rescued a 13-year-old girl who was reportedly working as a domestic help in a couple’s house in the Prachi Vihar area here. Childline officials said the girl’s parents are labourers and are staying in Kargil Basti. The girl’s parents had allowed her to work as domestic help in Ashok Kumar Swain’s house. She was working in Swain’s house for the past three years. The Childline officials also noticed some injury marks on the minor girl’s body. She was produced before Additional CWC and shifted to an open shelter in the city. “A case has been registered and further action will be taken accordingly,” said an officer of Mancheswar police station.