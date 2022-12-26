Home States Odisha

Christmas celebrations resonate in Kandhamal, Koraput

Around 27 platoons of security forces were deployed near churches, prayer houses and other sensitive areas to ensure peaceful celebrations. 

Published: 26th December 2022 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2022 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

A Christmas nativity scene displayed on the premises of a church in Puri on Sunday | RANJAN GANGULY

By Express News Service

PHULBANI/JEYPORE: Christmas was celebrated with pomp and gaiety amid elaborate security arrangements in Kandhamal district here on Sunday. After a two-year gap, the district resonated with celebrations as midnight mass prayers were conducted in Odia Baptist and Roman Catholic churches in Phulbani town, Baliguda, Raikia, Kotagarh and G Udayagiri areas, where a sizeable population of the Christian community resides.

“Christmas carols among other celebratory arrangements were conducted and all the prayer houses and churches beautified with decorative lights for the purpose,” said Phulbani Odia Baptist church president Emmunal Rath.

Around 27 platoons of security forces were deployed near churches, prayer houses and other sensitive areas to ensure peaceful celebrations. “Police officers in the rank of Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), deputy SP, inspectors and sub-inspectors were engaged to handle the security arrangements,” said a senior police officer adding, no untoward incident was reported on the day. Similarly churches of Koraput, Jeypore, Kunduli and Kotpad areas of Koraput district were well-decorated with lights and candles to observe the festival.  

Special carols were sung by the community members to mark the birth of Lord Jesus. In Jeypore, MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati along with some senior officials visited the JELC church and greeted the people for the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Christmas  Kandhamal Christian community
India Matters
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nepal's top court ordered on December 21 the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series 'The Serpent' . (Photo | PTI)
Newsmaker: Serpent who used skills to kill and evade grip of law
Nuggets on governance from Parliament
Millets on wheels: Railways dishes out healthy delicacies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp