Christmas celebrations resonate in Kandhamal, Koraput

By Express News Service

PHULBANI/JEYPORE: Christmas was celebrated with pomp and gaiety amid elaborate security arrangements in Kandhamal district here on Sunday. After a two-year gap, the district resonated with celebrations as midnight mass prayers were conducted in Odia Baptist and Roman Catholic churches in Phulbani town, Baliguda, Raikia, Kotagarh and G Udayagiri areas, where a sizeable population of the Christian community resides.

“Christmas carols among other celebratory arrangements were conducted and all the prayer houses and churches beautified with decorative lights for the purpose,” said Phulbani Odia Baptist church president Emmunal Rath.

Around 27 platoons of security forces were deployed near churches, prayer houses and other sensitive areas to ensure peaceful celebrations. “Police officers in the rank of Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), deputy SP, inspectors and sub-inspectors were engaged to handle the security arrangements,” said a senior police officer adding, no untoward incident was reported on the day. Similarly churches of Koraput, Jeypore, Kunduli and Kotpad areas of Koraput district were well-decorated with lights and candles to observe the festival.

Special carols were sung by the community members to mark the birth of Lord Jesus. In Jeypore, MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati along with some senior officials visited the JELC church and greeted the people for the occasion.

PHULBANI/JEYPORE: Christmas was celebrated with pomp and gaiety amid elaborate security arrangements in Kandhamal district here on Sunday. After a two-year gap, the district resonated with celebrations as midnight mass prayers were conducted in Odia Baptist and Roman Catholic churches in Phulbani town, Baliguda, Raikia, Kotagarh and G Udayagiri areas, where a sizeable population of the Christian community resides. “Christmas carols among other celebratory arrangements were conducted and all the prayer houses and churches beautified with decorative lights for the purpose,” said Phulbani Odia Baptist church president Emmunal Rath. Around 27 platoons of security forces were deployed near churches, prayer houses and other sensitive areas to ensure peaceful celebrations. “Police officers in the rank of Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), deputy SP, inspectors and sub-inspectors were engaged to handle the security arrangements,” said a senior police officer adding, no untoward incident was reported on the day. Similarly churches of Koraput, Jeypore, Kunduli and Kotpad areas of Koraput district were well-decorated with lights and candles to observe the festival. Special carols were sung by the community members to mark the birth of Lord Jesus. In Jeypore, MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati along with some senior officials visited the JELC church and greeted the people for the occasion.